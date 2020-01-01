2020 RS Storm Softball Tryouts and League Registration NOW OPEN

This is an exciting year for Rock Springs Girls Softball as they begin League Registration and Storm Tryouts for the Spring of 2020 season.

If you have not been following the local news, Girls High School Softball is now an approved High School sport in the State of Wyoming.

This season will lead up to tryouts for the High School team in the Spring of 2021!

If your goal is to compete as a Tiger in the opening season or just to simply come out and have fun playing softball, register today!

League Registration

Registration is open for the spring season for Rock Springs Girls Softball. This is our City League program open to all girls ages 4 to 18. You can register online at HERE or show up at one of the following registration times.

For additional information please visit our Facebook Site HERE.

Registration Instructions

February 4th Tues . :: RSHS During the RSHS/GR Games :: 5-7:30 pm

. :: RSHS During the RSHS/GR Games :: 5-7:30 pm February 20th Thursday :: Family Rec Center :: 6-8pm

:: Family Rec Center :: 6-8pm Cost for T-Ball is $40.00 ages 4-6

Cost for Fastpitch (includes Rookies) is $75.00 (online) $85.00 (in Person) ages 6-18 Last day to register is Febraury 29th. NO EXCEPTIONS!

Storm Tryouts (competitive travel teams)

Rock Springs Girls Softball will be holding their Storm Tryouts for all ages (8 to 18) on Sunday January 5th from 12:30 to 2:30 at White Mountain Junior High School in the back gym. Please enter from the back parking lot. Anyone interested in trying out must attend – 12:30 to 1:15 is for ages 8 to 13 (U10’s and 12’s) and 1:15 to 2:30 is for ages 14 and up.

If you are interested and cannot make it please contact Amy Copsey at (307) 371-9470. Rock Springs Storm is a dedicated group of teams (U10, U12, U14, U16, U18) who travel throughout the region to compete in Softball Tournaments and attend the USA Softball State of Wyoming Tournament in July. There is an additional cost to participate and parents are responsible for all travel, uniform and equipment costs.

Finally, we are still looking for a U10 Storm coach, please contact Amy if you are interested.

Hope to see you there!

If you are interested in coaching, umpiring or sponsoring a team please contact Amy Copsey at rsgirlssoftball@gmail.com or at (307) 371-9470.

Thank you for your interest in Rock Springs Girls Softball!

