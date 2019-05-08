Bloedorn Lumber Company Celebrates 100 Years of Excellence

Alvin ran the daily operations of the Torrington yard, along with the help of an employee. The two-man team handled all operations, except for delivery. Customers would come to town in horse-drawn wagons, leave their horses at the livery stable east of the yard, buy supplies, and return home the next day.

The Torrington yard’s success gave impetus to the purchase of other small country stores in Wyoming (Yoder, Hawk Springs, LaGrange, Cheyenne, and Douglas) and Nebraska (Alliance), which also changed the customers experience. With the Torrington store becoming a backup supplier for all other stores, a team and wagon and later a truck were hired to make deliveries. As operations continued to grow and merchandise expanded,

Alvin Bloedorn turned his attention from managing the Torrington store to developing what the general public knows the company as today – Bloedorn Lumber Company.