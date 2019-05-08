Bloedorn Lumber Company Celebrates 100 Years of Excellence

Bloedorn Lumber Company is celebrating 100-years as a successful and growing business and is excited to pay homage to its past, present, and future.
Charles Bloedorn, the oldest of five boys, worked in his father’s hardware store in Platte Center, Nebraska, where he developed an acute business sense. After high school and business school, he saved enough money to move west where he planned to buy land. Along with Charles, brothers Alvin, John, Howard; sister Lydia; and brother-in-law B.J., headed westward.
The Bloedorn family arrived in Goshen County, Wyoming shortly after the end of World War I (WWI). With Goshen County being a hub for new people and businesses, founders Charles and Alvin Bloedorn purchased yard sites in both Lingle and Torrington, Wyoming.
The Torrington Lumber & Coal Company was incorporated on April 21, 1919 by Charles, Alvin, and Howard Bloedorn, along with their brother-in-law, B.J. Hilsabeck. Although the original incorporators were Charles, Alvin, and Howard, the other brothers John and Walter joined as stockholders.
Alvin ran the daily operations of the Torrington yard, along with the help of an employee. The two-man team handled all operations, except for delivery. Customers would come to town in horse-drawn wagons, leave their horses at the livery stable east of the yard, buy supplies, and return home the next day.
The Torrington yard’s success gave impetus to the purchase of other small country stores in Wyoming (Yoder, Hawk Springs, LaGrange, Cheyenne, and Douglas) and Nebraska (Alliance), which also changed the customers experience. With the Torrington store becoming a backup supplier for all other stores, a team and wagon and later a truck were hired to make deliveries. As operations continued to grow and merchandise expanded,
Alvin Bloedorn turned his attention from managing the Torrington store to developing what the general public knows the company as today – Bloedorn Lumber Company.
Bloedorn’ s expansion eventually took the business to larger towns, cities, and states. Today, Bloedorn and its subsidiaries continue to evolve and grow.
From its humble beginnings 100-years ago, Bloedorn Lumber Company has set a standard of excellence and is proud to serve as a headquarters for building materials and home-improvement needs with 350 associates, 23 stores, and 3 truss-manufacturing plants located throughout Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, and Colorado.
