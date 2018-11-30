Bud Light ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Finals This Weekend with Western Wyoming Beverages

Join Western Wyoming Beverages and Bud Light for the Rock, Paper, Scissors Southwest Wyoming Finals!
32 semi-finalists will compete to represent Southwest Wyoming as the Rock, Paper, Scissors champion at a Broncos football game in Denver!!
There will also be Bud Light sampling for all of those in attendance, starting at 2pm.
Contestants have competed and won at 14 semi-final events throughout Southwest Wyoming to move on to the Finals at Old Chicago this Saturday, December 1st.
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS FINALS
Old Chicago
Saturday, Dec. 1
Starts at 2pm
Southwest Wyoming’s Winner will advance to the Regional Championship on Saturday, December 15 as the Denver Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns.
The trip will include:
Western Wyoming Beverages believes in enjoying what you do and giving back to those who enjoy Bud Light as much as we do!!
Contact
For more information about the event, please visit the Western Wyoming Beverages website or contact:
Christian Lujan
Director of Sales – Beer Division
P (307) 362-6332
E Christian.Lujan@wwbev.com
*Participants must be 21 years of age or older.
