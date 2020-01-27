Two Rentals Available in Rock Springs

NOW AVAILABLE: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Rock Springs; 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in Rock Springs.







2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment

Unit has washer and dryer

Small pets accepted

Rent $800 per month

Deposit $800







3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex with 1 Car Garage

Unit has washer and dryer

Small pets accepted

Rent $1,300 per month

Deposit $1,300

Call (307) 382-8034 to Schedule a Viewing NOW!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.