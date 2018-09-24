Get to Know Goodwill Wyoming

Goodwill Industries of Wyoming was founded 1968 in Cheyenne with one store, serving only a few individuals.

Today, we have 5 stores throughout the state and serve over 7,000 people per year right here in Wyoming.

The Goodwill Wyoming mission is to help people with disabilities and other disadvantages reach their goals and improve their quality of life through learning and the power of work.

The Power of a Donation

When the community donates gently used items to Goodwill, we’re able to take those items and make them available to the public at a reduced cost.

The profits from those donations go on to fund programs all across the state and fill needs in Wyoming communities.

Who Does Your Donation Help?

Disabled Individuals who need jobs and support services

Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

Children of the Incarcerated

Elderly Individuals

Youth moving from foster care to independent living

Other Services

In addition to providing goods to the community at a low rate, Goodwill Wyoming also assist with the following:

Supporting families through counseling and support services

Helping foster youth transition out of foster care into independent living

Provide vouchers for free items for those in need

More Information

The success of Goodwill Wyoming depends on the public.

The more donations and success our stores have, the more we are able to expand programs to serve communities.

Goodwill Wyoming is a non-profit entity servicing and funding only our state.

servicing and funding only our state. All employees, including those with a disability or disadvantage, are always paid at least minimum wage at Goodwill Wyoming.

Contact

Visit us in store at 1254 Dewar Drive or call 307-382-8000

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.