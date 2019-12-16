Green River City Council Agenda for December 17

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, December 17 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: December 17, 2019 Council Meeting
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Suz Jasperson to the Green River Arts Council
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution to Increase the Capital Project Fund Budget Authority for a Grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources
Council Action Items
- Consideration of WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program Grant Agreement- ADA Improvement Project Phase II
- Consideration to Approve a Rate Increase for Solid Waste Services from Wyoming Waste Sytems
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Check out the full agenda packet here.