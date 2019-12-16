Green River City Council Agenda for December 17

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, December 17 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: December 17, 2019 Council Meeting

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Suz Jasperson to the Green River Arts Council

Resolutions



Consideration of a Resolution to Increase the Capital Project Fund Budget Authority for a Grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

Council Action Items

Consideration of WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program Grant Agreement- ADA Improvement Project Phase II

Consideration to Approve a Rate Increase for Solid Waste Services from Wyoming Waste Sytems

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.