Green River City Council Agenda for June 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: June 4, 2019 Council Meeting

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Proclamations

Amateur Radio Week

Presentations



FMC Riverbank Stabilization and Restoration Project

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

Consideration of a resolution approving Wyoming Horse Racing, to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, and simulcast events within the Town Bar & Grill

Council Action Items



Consideration to approve a service line agreement with dominion energy for Hitching Post Pump Station

Consideration to award the bid for the 2018 CIP Evans and Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Project

Consideration of consultant services policy for projects using funds obtained through WYDOT

Consideration to approve the cooperative agreement with WYDOT for the Flaming Gorge Corridor Study

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.