Green River City Council Agenda for June 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: June 4, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Amateur Radio Week
Presentations
- FMC Riverbank Stabilization and Restoration Project
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Resolutions
- Consideration of a resolution approving Wyoming Horse Racing, to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, and simulcast events within the Town Bar & Grill
Council Action Items
- Consideration to approve a service line agreement with dominion energy for Hitching Post Pump Station
- Consideration to award the bid for the 2018 CIP Evans and Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Project
- Consideration of consultant services policy for projects using funds obtained through WYDOT
- Consideration to approve the cooperative agreement with WYDOT for the Flaming Gorge Corridor Study
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.