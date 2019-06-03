Green River City Council Agenda for June 4

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: June 4, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • Amateur Radio Week

Presentations

  • FMC Riverbank Stabilization and Restoration Project

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a resolution approving Wyoming Horse Racing, to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, and simulcast events within the Town Bar & Grill

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to approve a service line agreement with dominion energy for Hitching Post Pump Station
  • Consideration to award the bid for the 2018 CIP Evans and Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Project
  • Consideration of consultant services policy for projects using funds obtained through WYDOT
  • Consideration to approve the cooperative agreement with WYDOT for the Flaming Gorge Corridor Study

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

