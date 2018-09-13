Grow With the YWCA

YWCA Early Care & Learning Center provides quality, dependable childcare from birth to age 12 and provides a sliding fee scale to families whose income qualifies.

Focus is on school readiness and developmentally centered experiences, preparing children for a successful future.

Recently, all 5 classrooms have updated their curriculum to ensure that all students are prepared for Kindergarten and that school aged students retain valuable skills throughout the year.

Services (6 wks-12 years old)

Full-time & Part-time Preschool

Full-time Child Care

Before & After School Program

Summer Camp Program



Why Choose YWCA?

DFS Licensed

School-ready Curriculum

Tuition Assistance Available

Hours

Monday-Friday from 5:45am -6:30pm

Scheduling is flexible and designed to accommodate most family needs.

Come Grow With Us!!

