Grow With the YWCA

YWCA Early Care & Learning Center provides quality, dependable childcare from birth to age 12 and provides a sliding fee scale to families whose income qualifies.
Focus is on school readiness and developmentally centered experiences, preparing children for a successful future.
Recently, all 5 classrooms have updated their curriculum to ensure that all students are prepared for Kindergarten and that school aged students retain valuable skills throughout the year.
Services (6 wks-12 years old)
- Full-time & Part-time Preschool
- Full-time Child Care
- Before & After School Program
- Summer Camp Program
Why Choose YWCA?
- DFS Licensed
- School-ready Curriculum
- Tuition Assistance Available
Hours
Monday-Friday from 5:45am -6:30pm
- Scheduling is flexible and designed to accommodate most family needs.
Come Grow With Us!!
