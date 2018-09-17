Hoback Ranches Residents Notified to Prepare for Evacuation

BONDURANT — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Hoback Ranches to prepare for evacuation and make necessary plans should the need arise.
Due a number of fires burning very hot and fast in the region, the notification was issued by the Sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. last night.
According to Administrative Sergeant and Public Information Officer Travis Bingham, this is not an evacuation as of yet, “but we want residents to be prepared.”
This latest notification comes on the heels of a voluntary evacuation notice issued yesterday afternoon for anyone located between the Cliff Creek area and the Middle Piney Lake area of Sublette County.
The Marten Creek and Roosevelt Fires began yesterday afternoon and are growing rapidly in red flag conditions.
Per the Bridger-Teton National Forest, an IPAWS message was put out advising a voluntary evacuation from Cliff Creek and US 191 to Middle Piney Lake in the Wyoming Range.
Area’s affected are the Upper Hoback, possibly the Hoback Ranches and Bondurant with the Roosevelt Fire, and Upper South Cottonwood Creeks near Bald Mountain in the Wyoming Range for the Marten Creek Fire.
The SCSO’s are mainly concerned for hunters in the areas of both fires.
The Forest Service actively searching for two Game and Fish employees in the Crow Creek Area of the Grey’s River drainage in Lincoln County.
“We are sending the Sublette Ship 950FS to locate and rescue 18 people from the Grizzley Creek area west of the Roosevelt Fire,” said Bingham.
Sublette EM and SCSO are working closely with the Forest Service on evacuations and accounting for all recreationalists and hunters in both areas.
At this time there is not a mandatory evacuation but residents are being asked to be ready to evacuate with short notice.
SweetwaterNOW will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.