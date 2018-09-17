Hoback Ranches Residents Notified to Prepare for Evacuation

BONDURANT — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Hoback Ranches to prepare for evacuation and make necessary plans should the need arise.

Due a number of fires burning very hot and fast in the region, the notification was issued by the Sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. last night.

According to Administrative Sergeant and Public Information Officer Travis Bingham, this is not an evacuation as of yet, “but we want residents to be prepared.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This latest notification comes on the heels of a voluntary evacuation notice issued yesterday afternoon for anyone located between the Cliff Creek area and the Middle Piney Lake area of Sublette County.