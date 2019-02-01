HOMETOWN HUSTLE: Busy Bee & Co. LLC

Melissa and her husband agree that having Terri and Pat as business partners has been the best move they could’ve made for their business. “It’s allowed me the opportunity to spend more time with the family and work on growing my bath and body care line, Terri has been able to grow her wreath-making classes as well as expand her home and yard décor line,“ says Whitmore. “We all wish it could have happened sooner, but we are so thankful for where we are now and look forward to our future together.

According to both Melissa and Terri, their most satisfying moment in business is when customers leave happy and are excited to bring friends and family back to shop with them.

For some, it’s become their weekly tradition to come in and see what’s new. Mellisa tells us: “We have been thanked so many times for having a store like this in our community, and we used to brush it off thinking it wasn’t that big of a deal; we’re just another retail store.”

As time goes on the Busy Bee & Co. owners have gained a new understanding of just why so many customers have sung their praises.“So many businesses have opened and closed in the time we’ve lived here, so to still be going strong after 3 years is kind of a big deal.”

Melissa explains that the shop’s original purpose was to home their crafting addictions and starting out, they weren’t really sure how long it would last or if it was realistic for the store to become a success. “(Busy Bee…) has turned into much more than just a place for fellow artisans to sell their creations. We’ve all built so many great relationships with each other as well as with people throughout the community, something that would have otherwise never happened; that is very rewarding to us as well.”