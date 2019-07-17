Housing First Coordinator Kathy Tacke Announces Retirement

ROCK SPRINGS — Kathy Tacke, Housing First Coordinator at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, has announced her retirement effective July 31 2019.

A long-time member of the community, Kathy worked at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County from 1982 to 2007, and United Way of Southwest Wyoming from 2007 to 2017. She has coordinated the housing first program at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center since 2017.

Kathy has been extensively involved in the community including: State of Wyoming Homeless Coalition – Secretary, State of Wyoming – appointed to Governors Council on Resource Management, Sweetwater Family Justice Center – Steering Committee, Salvation Army of Sweetwater County – chair, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency – Chairman and member, Rotary club of Sweetwater County – program coordinator, Interagency Communications Council– Member, Southwest Counseling Services – Community Prevention Committee, Friends of Military Families non-profit organization – Founder and Chair, State of Wyoming Health Science Librarian coalition – chair and member, Girl Scouts of America -Wyoming State council member, group leader, Boy Scouts of America – Committee chair and group leader, School District #1 – North Central Accreditation Committee, Grant reviewer and interview team member, and East Junior High School – President of Parent Student Organization, concession stand manager and North Central Accreditation Committee member.

An open house to celebrate Kathy’s retirement will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 31 at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center 756 Pilot Butte Ave, in Rock Springs.