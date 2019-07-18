Local Law Enforcement Still Investigating Missing Person Aubree Corona

Investigation continues for missing person Aubree Corona who has been missing since Saturday July 13th.

Even though the official search and rescue mission has been suspended, this case continues to be an active missing persons case. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office with the cooperation of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will continue to investigate until Corona is located. At this time, no new information is available in this case.

Yesterday, official search and rescue missions being conducted by Tip Top Search and Rescue and Fremont County Search and Rescue were suspended in the search for Aubree Corona. Corona (28), of Green River, Wyoming was listed as a missing person with our office when she didn’t return to her camp over the weekend. Both Tip Top and Fremont County Search and Rescue coordinated and conducted an extensive search of the area between Green River Lakes and Dubois Monday and Tuesday where Corona and the truck she was driving had been observed Saturday morning by several individuals. Neither Corona or the truck was ever located.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Miss Corona please contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office 307-367-4378.