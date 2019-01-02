Make A Bucket List of Opportunities Along With Your New Year Resolutions

ROCK SPRINGS — Your new year resolutions don’t have to be all hard work and no play.

When you’re jotting down a list of all the ways you want to improve your life this year, why not add a number of fun travel destinations to see in the Cowboy State while you’re at it.

Many of these spectacular vistas practically exist in our backyard. From the Red Desert and Killpecker’s Sand Dunes to Island Lake and other great hiking locales in the Wind River Mountains, there are plenty of places to see in Wyoming on a budget.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Here is a list of 12 amazing destinations that most Wyomingites overlook when planning their vacation travels.

So break out your calendars, and make plans to check out some of these hidden gems in our majestic state, when the weather turns a little more favorable of course!