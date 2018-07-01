Mansface Mountain Music Festival Coming July 13-14 to Green River – Headlining Jalan Crossland

A new two-day music festival July 13-14 along the banks of the Green River will raise awareness for wildlife conservation while featuring several stellar bands.
Presented to you by the Muley Fanatic Foundation, the festival will be a great opportunity to give back while listening to great talent from all over the country.
Proceeds from the event will benefit overpasses, underpasses and fence modifications along highways to help reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes.
The festival will take place on Expedition Island, a historical location that was the starting point for Major John Wesley Powell’s expeditions in 1869 and 1871. The island serves as an ideal launching off point for tubing, kayaking and rafting the river while also boasting Blue Ribbon trout fishing.
Each ticket to the festival includes raffle tickets for prizes between each act and a GRAND prize on Saturday night—a nearly $15,000 Stealth Craft drift boat!
Music
Festival headliners include the dirt stomping soul of Tallgrass along with Wyoming’s own guitar and banjo phenom Jalan Crossland.
Other acts include:
- Soulful folk duo Freddy & Francine (Los Angeles)
- Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine (Hoback)
- Mean Mary (Nashville), Shandryn Trumble (Wyoming)
- Americana quartet Red Butte (Casper)
- Jeremy Smolik (Rock Springs)
- Many Strings & Company (Utah)
- Nick Gomez (Green River).
Tickets
- $30 each night
- $50 weekend pass
Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce . Available online at MuleyFanatic.org.
As a mule deer-based conversation group that has chapters across the Cowboy State, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, the bulk of MMF’s support is made up of sportsmen and sportswomen. Mansface Mountain Music Festival aims to bring these outdoor enthusiasts together while introducing a new audience to causes such as roadway safety.
“I personally can’t think of a better way to let folks know about some of our efforts than to let that dialogue take shape in a setting to that is similar to that found around a campfire. A music festival with good music, good spirits and good grub should fit the bill for providing such casual talk.”
– Joshua Coursey, MFF President/CEO
