GREEN RIVER– Monroe Elementary School students are currently exhibiting an art show at Western Wyomign Community College Extension in Green River.

The art show started on May 6 and is running through Friday, May 17. It is free to the public.

The Western extension campus’ hours are 7 am to 8:30 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, and 7 am to 5:30 pm on Friday.

The community is invited and encouraged to check out these young artists’ work throughout the week.