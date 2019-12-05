Nielsen Bond Set at $1M; Preliminary Hearing To Take Place on December 11

ROCK SPRINGS — Christopher James Nielsen’s bond has been set at $1,000,000 and his preliminary hearing has been set for next Wednesday for the first-degree murder charge in the death of a 5-year-old Green River boy.

Nielsen made an appearance this afternoon in Circuit Court for an advisory hearing and bonding on the new charges. He was arrested on November 14th and originally charged with aggravated child abuse with serious bodily injury, substantial mental and emotional injury stemming from an incident that occurred on November 11.

Deputy County Attorney Micaela Lira told acting Magistrate Steve Harton that the bond was justified based primarily on statements Nielsen gave to police following the alleged incident.

Nielsen told police he had moved to Rock Springs “with a buddy” about a week before his the alleged incident. He also stated that he lost his temper with the young boy while he was babysitting for the child’s mother, Vanessa Kidner.

Nielsen also told police he grabbed the boy by the shoulders and shook him back and forth “for 2-3 minutes” with abrupt stops. The child suffered a hematoma and severe swelling to the right side of his brain, according to Lira.

Nielsen told officers he had a history of anger management issues, but that he hadn’t had an outburst like this since he was in high school. He came to Rock Springs from Sandy, UT and has no family here or other ties to Sweetwater County.

Lira argued that this fact made Nielsen a flight risk, and Harton agreed to the state’s request of $1,000,000 cash or surety bond.