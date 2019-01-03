PETA Looking to Eject Mini Horse “Cowboy Joe” from Wyoming Football Games

As reported by KingFM.com and following an incident involving University of Texas Longhorns mascot “Bevo” at the Sugar Bowl this week, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) are calling for the removal of live mascots from collegiate sporting events.

The organization has stated that they are sending letters to colleges, conferences, and the NCAA asking administrators to keep animals off the sidelines. A ban on animal mascots at sporting events would end a longstanding tradition at the University of Wyoming.

According to KingFM, the legend began in 1950 when the Farthing family discovered a Shetland pony whose mother had died. After they nursed the orphan back to health, they named him Cowboy Joe and donated him to the University of Wyoming.

