Ready, Set, Boom: Preparing for a Fireworks Display

ROCK SPRINGS– Crew members with Fireworks West Internationale, a company based out of Cache Valley, Utah, have been stationed in Rock Springs since Tuesday afternoon setting up for the Fourth of July fireworks display.

By 2 pm on the Fourth of July, the fireworks are set up and ready to go, so the remainder of the afternoon is spent conducting a few final tests to make sure the wiring is all correct.

Fireworks West Internationale’s fireworks are lit electronically, in which the electrical current lights the electric fuse and lights the firework.

The electrical boxes that control the electrical currents that light the fireworks.

The firework display includes fireworks of all sizes, the shells ranging from 2.5 inches to 6 inches.

A 5-inch firework shell.

“The round ball part on the top of the shell is the display you see, the actual affect in the air,” Bruce Henderson, Fireworks West Internationale employee said. Bruce acts as the “lead pyro” on the job.

The basket on the bottom of the shell is the lift charge, so it holds the black gun powder that sets off the explosion.

When the electrical current lights the fuse, it lights the lift charge and a time fuse gets lit. This ensures that the firework doesn’t go off until it’s at the right elevation.







The Rock Springs firework display is a 15-minute show set to music played by the local radio stations.

For this job, Bruce was joined by his daughter Amy Henderson, and other crew members Kiera Grover, Dan Grover, and Robin Grover. Green River locals Alva, Ben, Morgan, and Wyatt Justice also helped set up for the display.

Employees with Fireworks West Internationale have been setting up for the Rock Springs Fourth of July firework display since Tuesday afternoon. The show is scheduled to start at 10 pm.

Independence Day festivities will kick off at 7 pm at Wataha Recreation Complex, north of Rock Springs, complete with cornhole, horseshoes, and volleyball, as well as food and music. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 10 pm.