Rock Springs City Council Agenda July 2

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host their regular meeting this week on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 212 D St. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting which was held on June 18, 2019.

The agenda includes two presentations. The first titled, “AML Consent Process for Exploration & Grouting,” by Dave Pendleton. The second featuring a presentation named, “FAA Airport Improvement Program Grant,” by Devon Brubaker.

In addition, some new business will be reviewed by the Council. Several entities are requesting to fill vacant positions in the Parks & Recreation Department, Police Department and City Attorney’s Office.

A handful of resolutions will be addressed including a few service agreements between the City and STAR, Rock Springs Young at Heart and the Ray Lovato Recycling Center.

The council will also vote to approve a grant between the airport and the FAA to fund a project to rehabilitate taxiways at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

All other resolutions can be seen on the detailed agenda.

For a complete look at the June 18 Rock Springs City Council agenda packet, click here.