Ronald McDonald House Charities Hosts First Wyoming “Family Reunion” at International Days

ROCK SPRINGS — Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area is hosting its first Wyoming “Family Reunion” in conjunction with the International Days Festival at Bunning Park in Rock Springs, WY on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

For 31 years, RMHC of the Intermountain Area has provided a home-away-from-home for families seeking treatment for their ill or injured children. Last year, 855 Wyoming families stayed at the Salt Lake City Ronald McDonald House, 166 of them from Rock Springs and 82 from Green River.

“We have long wanted to reunite with families in the communities they live in. Keeping families close is at the heart of all we do,” said Carrie Romano, chief executive officer of RMHC of the Intermountain Area. “Thanks to the assistance of local McDonald’s owner/operators, Greg and Cindy Bailey, we are thrilled to bring this RMHC Family Reunion to life for our Wyoming friends and families.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Local families who found support and comfort at the Salt Lake City-based Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, are invited to visit the RMHC booth on Saturday. With over 500 responding yes, the impact of the charity in Wyoming is demonstrated.

RMHC of the Intermountain Area will have a booth at International Days the entire day at the Festival. Everyone, not just former families, is encouraged to come by, learn a bit about the work of Ronald McDonald House Charities, how to get involved, and grab a treat.

“We also hope visitors will join us in saying thank you to Greg and Cindy Bailey, the owner/operators of McDonald’s in Rock Springs and Green River. These two individuals tirelessly champion for Wyoming families. Through their service on the Ronald McDonald board of directors, they ensure that Wyoming families have the support and resources they need if and when they have to access the world-class pediatric care available in Salt Lake,” said Romano. “Cindy is a former board chair of the organization and Greg was recently given our 2018 Board Volunteer of the Year Award. They are generous with their time and their resources – all in honor of the families from their home in Wyoming.”