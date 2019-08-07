RSPD Seeks Information on Runaway Rock Springs Teen

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Jacob Whipps (17) of Rock Springs.

Jacob is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on August 5, 2019 at 11:30 pm.

Jacob is not believed to be in danger, however, the RSPD is asking for the public’s help for information on his whereabouts.

If you have information regarding his location, please contact Corporal Nielson at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.