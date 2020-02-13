Scholarships Available for Sweetwater County Seniors

LARAMIE — Students of Sweetwater County high schools are encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF). The Robert & Cathy Spicer Family Scholarship and the Allen L. Keeney Memorial Scholarship are available. The deadline for submitting applications is Saturday, Feb 15.

The Robert & Cathy Spicer Family Scholarship awards two $3,500 scholarships. This scholarship is specific to graduating seniors (Class of 2020) of Sweetwater County high schools but excludes alternative schools in the area.

The Allen L.Keeney Scholarship awards one $500 scholarship. This scholarship is specific to graduating seniors (Class of 2020) of Rock Springs High School. Preference goes to students who wish to further their education in the study of art and students must submit art pieces for the scholarship.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Interested students can access the application, along with further detail regarding eligibility online. Please visit the Wyoming Community Foundation website to apply at www.wycf.org/scholarships/. If you have additional questions, please contact Kevin Rossi at kevin@wycf.org or call the main office at 307-721-8300.