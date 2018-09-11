Search for Missing Colorado Hiker Ends When He Returns Unharmed

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office ended its search for a missing Colorado hiker yesterday when the man returned safely to Boulder Lake Lodge.

Around 8:00 a.m. yesterday, SCSO Dispatch received a call from a party near Coyote Lake in the Bridger Teton National Forest about a missing hiker, Tom Rosback of Salida, CO.

The reporting party stated they were a group of four who were planning a hiking trip to North Fork Lake.

They left the Boulder Lake Trailhead and made base camp in between Cross and Coyote Lake around 3:30PM.

Rosback decided to take a 10-minute hike up to Coyote Lake but never returned. The remaining three spent the rest of the evening scouring the area in an attempt to locate him.

TipTop Search and Rescue members began a grid search of the area Rosback was last seen and the Search and Rescue helicopter flew over the area.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office deputies covered the Boulder Trail on foot passing information on to passersby and Bald Mountain Outfitters covered the Burnt Lake Trail in to Horseshoe Lake doing the same.

Shortly after that however, Rosback made his way back to the Boulder Lake Lodge in good condition, according the SCSO.