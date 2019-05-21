Sweetwater County Students Succeed at Young Authors

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Students from Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 and the Holy Spirit Catholic School competed in the Sweetwater County Young Author contest and were recognized at a celebration on March 6.

Students who took first place at the contest were sent on to compete at the state level.

The following students placed first at the state competition and will be recognized at the State Literacy Conference in September:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brookelynn Phillips, Wet and Wild Summer, 3 rd Grade Non-Fiction, Monroe Elementary, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Monroe Elementary, Green River Boston James, Third String, 4 th Grade Fiction, Sage Elementary, Rock Springs

Grade Fiction, Sage Elementary, Rock Springs Nixie Guzman, Crazy Adventure, 5 th Grade Non-Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River Kyrah Schultz, Beautiful Chaos, 9 th Grade Poetry, Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs

Grade Poetry, Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Kaitlynn Sharp, October 3rd, 12th Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School, Green River

The following students placed as an honorable mention at the state level and received a certificate from the state:

Leighton Bailey, Pa’s Crazy Dreams, 1 st Grade Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River

Grade Fiction, Harrison Elementary, Green River Miles Kreis, Family, Fun, & Bacon, 2 nd Grade Poetry, Monroe Elementary, Green River,

Grade Poetry, Monroe Elementary, Green River, Boston James, How are you feeling?, 4 th Grade Poetry, Sage Elementary, Rock Springs

Grade Poetry, Sage Elementary, Rock Springs Julie Bowen, Locked Out: A True Story, 6 th Grade Non-Fiction, Lincoln Middle School, Green River

Grade Non-Fiction, Lincoln Middle School, Green River Shane Meats, The Quest Revenge on Sun God Ra, 7 th Grade Fiction, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs

Grade Fiction, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs Landon Smith, Nature’s Beauty, 7 th Grade Poetry, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs

Grade Poetry, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs Allison Brown, Obscure Nostalgia, 9 th Grade Poetry, Green River High School, Green River

Grade Poetry, Green River High School, Green River Allison Brown, Driving 101: What NOT To Do, 9th Grade Non-Fiction, Green River High School, Green River

Local coordinators, Tammy Macy (Sweetwater 1), Steve Schwartz (Sweetwater 2), and Amy Copsey (Holy Spirit) would like to thank all of the students who participated at the local level, then the county level, and then placed at the state level.

“What an accomplishment and we are very proud of all the students. Congratulations to these students placing at the state level,” the local coordinators said.

Students and parents are encouraged to enter next year’s contest; look for information to be available in October of 2019.