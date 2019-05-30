SweetwaterNOW Launches New Recruitment Tools with Jobs Board

Over the past few years, SweetwaterNOW has established itself as an effective bridge between local job-seekers and employers.
After reviewing feedback and refining our process through hundreds of job listings, we have launched a brand new jobs board to provide the optimal user experience for both applicants and businesses!
“Through assisting other local businesses in their recruitment efforts and also in our own recent employee searches, we came to notice that the options for connecting applicants to employers has been outdated for a very long time.
This is just the first phase, but we hope to continue building Jobs Board with our partners into the best recruitment tool available on a local level.” -Gary Collins, COO
Jobs Board by SweetwaterNOW is an exciting new resource that connects Southwest Wyoming-area employers with regional job seekers.
We believe that the best jobs are local jobs.
How does Jobs Board better serve you?
Audience
- Research shows that nearly 79% of job seekers turn to social media to look for available openings.
Using Jobs Board gives you the benefit of putting your listing in front of potential employees in a measurable way that exposes you to the highest number of recruits on our website and social media platforms.
Accessibility
- The majority of SweetwaterNOW users visit us on a their smartphones and tablets (some days up to 80%) and at least 45% of total job seekers report searching for jobs daily on their mobile device.
Jobs Board by SweetwaterNOW is mobile responsive, making it easier than ever for job seekers and employers to connect.
New Features
With Jobs Board, employers list their open positions on SweetwaterNOW in front of the largest reading audience in Southwest Wyoming (1M+Page View/month).
“But that’s not all….” As we all know though, it’s great to have options.
We offer the option to:
- feature your listing at the top of the Jobs Board (be the first listing seen by every job seeker who visits the board)
- place your job listing on our Facebook page (now over 30,700 likes)
- include your job listing in our daily Email (3,500+ subscribers & growing!)
with more exciting options to come.
So you started inputing information for your open position and need to hop on a conference call? -No problem! Our new system features the ability to create a user account, so you can pick right up where you left off.
“our goal is to create the most enjoyable user experience possible when someone comes to our site, which is why completely re-designed and re-launched our entire website just over a year ago.
Now, by using feedback from our recruitment clients we have Added features that enhance the way applicants and businesses can interact better in our community.
it is important to us to create useful tools, and we believe the new Jobs Board is just that.”
-Lindsay Malicoate, Sponsored content & recruitment marketing