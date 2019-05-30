SweetwaterNOW Launches New Recruitment Tools with Jobs Board

Over the past few years, SweetwaterNOW has established itself as an effective bridge between local job-seekers and employers.

After reviewing feedback and refining our process through hundreds of job listings, we have launched a brand new jobs board to provide the optimal user experience for both applicants and businesses!

“Through assisting other local businesses in their recruitment efforts and also in our own recent employee searches, we came to notice that the options for connecting applicants to employers has been outdated for a very long time.

This is just the first phase, but we hope to continue building Jobs Board with our partners into the best recruitment tool available on a local level.” -Gary Collins, COO