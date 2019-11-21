The Annual Greek Bake Sale is November 22

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Chruch will host its annual Greek Bake Sale on Friday, November 22nd, 1 pm-6 pm.
Stop by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 405 N. Street in Rock Springs to snag your favorite Greek goodies!
*Gyros will also be available for take out!
ITEMS FOR SALE
Baklava
Finikia
Greek Sweet Bread
Koulourakia
Melomakarona
Potica
Diples
Variety Pack
Cheese Turnover
Galaktoboureko (6 in a box)
Kataifi Rolls
Kourambiethes
Pan of Baklava
Spanakopita Pieces
Ekmek Kataifi
Gyros: $7
*TAKE OUT ONLY on November 22nd.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.