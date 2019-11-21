The Annual Greek Bake Sale is November 22

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Chruch will host its annual Greek Bake Sale on Friday, November 22nd, 1 pm-6 pm.

Stop by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 405 N. Street in Rock Springs to snag your favorite Greek goodies!

*Gyros will also be available for take out!

ITEMS FOR SALE

Baklava

Finikia

Greek Sweet Bread

Koulourakia

Melomakarona

Potica

Diples Variety Pack Cheese Turnover

Galaktoboureko (6 in a box)

Kataifi Rolls

Kourambiethes

Pan of Baklava

Spanakopita Pieces

Ekmek Kataifi

Gyros: $7

*TAKE OUT ONLY on November 22nd.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.