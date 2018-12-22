Tree of Sharing Helps Hundreds of Children in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Tree of Sharing through the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County (BGCSW) assisted 143 families and over 400 children this holiday season. The goal of the Tree of Sharing program is to provide presents to as many eligible Sweetwater County children as possible. This year, like in years past, businesses, organizations, and individuals donated presents and monetary donations to help supply gifts for children and families in need in the community.

First Choice Ford and First Choice RV in Rock Springs has been the major donor for the four

years Boys & Girls of Sweetwater County has conducted the Tree of Sharing. Over the past four years, First Choice Ford and First Choice RV has donated over $25,000. This allows BGCSW to staff the Tree of Sharing program for the 10 weeks of preparations.

“We would like to thank First Choice Ford and First Choice RV for sponsoring the Tree of Sharing for the fourth year in a row,” said Lisa Stewart CEO, BGCSW. “With their generous donation we are able to add more eligible children to our program, which in turn means more children are receiving presents for Christmas.”

The Tree of Sharing would not be possible without individual donors throughout the

community. “Every year we are presently surprised at the amount of presents that individuals donate for the Tree of Sharing. We are grateful for every person who gives during the holiday season,” said Stewart. “One thing is for sure, Sweetwater County might in fact be the most generous county in Wyoming.”

The Tree of Sharing process began in late October, with trees being put out at businesses

November 23. Individuals in the community were able to pick up ornaments from: Commerce Bank of Wyoming, City of Rock Springs, 1st Bank, Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, Plains Tire Rock Springs, Powertrust, US Bank Rock Springs, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, City of Green River, Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union in both Rock Springs and Green River, White Mountain Mall, and Sportsman Warehouse. Families picked up presents December 17 and 18.

If you have any questions or would like to be involved with the 2019 Tree of Sharing please

contact Lisa Stewart at (307) 382-2639.