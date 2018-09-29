UPDATE: Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Downgrades Zone 10

SUBLETTE COUNTY — At 9 a.m. this morning, The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Roosevelt Fire Incident team have evaluated the “GO” and “SET” areas. We have changed Zone 10 Flying A Ranch to Twin Creek area has been downgraded to “SET” from “GO.”

This does not mean this area is safe to move home to stay. This area should still be packed and ready to go should we need to evacuate the areas again.

Areas 1, 2 and 3 were also downgraded to “SET” earlier this week.

Stay tuned for updates to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Sublette County Emergency Management Pages.