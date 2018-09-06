WYDOT Accepting Bids for Maintenance on Bitter Creek Rest Area

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in the Office of the Procurement Services Manager, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Building No. 6189, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82009- 3340, until 11:00 A.M., Mountain Time on September 21, 2018, at which time they will be publicly opened and read for furnishing janitorial maintenance at the Bitter Creek Rest Area.

Get your bid forms HERE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Inspection will be held at 10:00 A.M., Mountain Time on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Bitter Creek Rest Area East Bound Facility, Milepost 144.50 on Interstate 80, East of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Only bids received on Wyoming Department of Transportation bid forms will be considered. Bid forms and further information may be obtained, without charge, by going to http://www.publicpurchase.com, logging in and clicking on Bid No. 18-246AC.

You must be registered with Public Purchase to log in and view bids. If you are not registered, click on the “free registration” button and follow the registration instructions. The registration process takes up to 24 hours, so signing up right away is recommended.

