Wyoming Community Foundation Helps YWCA to Continue Providing Shelter to Clients

PRESS RELEASE – The YWCA of Sweetwater County will soon be able to replace the siding on the shelter due in part to a grant received from the BP Communities Fund and the Rock Springs Area Opportunities Fund at the Wyoming Community Foundation.

“The organization truly appreciates the Foundation and all of their hard work to build a better Wyoming.” –Kayla Mannikko, Development Director YWCA is a nonprofit organization serving Sweetwater County with services that include quality childcare and preschool; domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and support; as well as a financial empowerment education program.

YWCA has worked for over forty years to support victims of violence while educating the community on how to prevent violence and believes these grant funds will strengthen the work being done.

“The YWCA is so appreciative to the Wyoming Community Foundation and their support. The siding was truly needed for our shelter and we wouldn’t be able to provide all the needed services without the generosity of organizations like the Wyoming Community Foundation.”- Debbie Orr, YWCA Board President.

“One of the most basic needs a victim has is safety.” Says Melinda Baas, YWCA Executive Director. “If a victim is making a choice to leave an abusive relationship having a safe place to live is most important.”

YWCA has operated an emergency shelter for victims of family violence for over 40 years. Having a well-maintained building will allow us to continue to offer this service to victims in need. We hope it will not be necessary 40 years from now but we want to be prepared.

To learn more about YWCA of Sweetwater County or to donate, visit www.ywcasweetwater.org or contact Kayla Mannikko at 307-352-6635 development@ywcasweetwater.org