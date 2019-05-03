ANSWERED 2019 Summer Events

Believe it or not, SUMMER IS COMING!
To help spread the word, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS about the SUMMER EVENTS you know about, and let me tell you, no one will be bored this summer.
Honestly, Sweetwater County is a happening place all year round. Buuuut, warm weather brings endless events!
*REMEMBER, the below events are what you have told us about so far… If you are hosting, or know of an event that is not listed just shoot me an email at kaylee@sweetwaternow.com
2019 Summer Events 😎
- 12th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser 🏃♀️🌈 | May 4 | 11:00am | Starts at Coal Train Coffee (501 S Main Street) | Registration is by donation, all proceeds go to helping families affected by Type 1 Diabetes, and scholarships, diabetes camp registrations, and medical alert jewelry. Join an anticipated 1,000 participants to walk/run the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in bright–colored–powder!
- 3rd Annual Run With Sandy 5K 🏃♀️💗 | May 4 | 9:00am | Western Wyoming Community College | Registration is by donation, all proceeds go to the Huntsmans Cancer Institue. The event is organized to honor former WWCC biology professor, Sandy Mitchell who passed away in 2017 from breast cancer.
- Rock Springs Kidchella Fest 2019 | Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4 | Friday, 4pm & Saturday 11am | Sweeetwater Events Complex | 3320 Yellowstone Rd | A family-friendly event with live concerts feat. America’s got talent Evie Clair & much more! 🎤👪
- Walk to End Multiple Sclerosis | May 4 | Volunteer check-in 7am | Participant check-in 9am | Help the National Multiple Sclerosis Society reach their goal of creating a world free of MS, and build support for those living with MS. 🚶♀️🧡
- 23rd Annual Trees for Recyclables Day | Saturday, May 4 | 9am – 2pm | Ray Lovato Recycling Center | Trade you recyclable materials for a FREE tree! 🌳
- Big Boy Steams through Rock Springs 🚂 | May 5-6 | See Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4104 and Living Legend No. 844 and the traveling museum “Experience the Union Pacific.”
- The Flying Legends of Victory Tour B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey” 🛩️ | June 10-16 | Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport | $10/person – $20/family of four | Check-out a one of a kind collection of the rarest historical military planes in the world. See them up close or better yet fly in one!
- International Day 🎉 | July 13 | Bunning Park | FREE ADMISSION | Known as “Home of 56 Nationalities” Rock Springs celebrates a number of different cultures all day through food, exhibits, costumes, and live entertainment.
- 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s 💜 | June 15 | 9:00am | Bunning Park | Registration is by donation. Support the nearly 10,000 Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia by registering for the Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
- First Annual Dune Days ☀️ | June 15-16 | Killpecker Sand Dunes | $20 to enter – $40 to participate | Dune Days will consist of 2 events; the Hill Climb and the Birdbox Challenge – PLUS raffles and foods.
- 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County ⛳ | July 26 | $125/per golfer – $500/four-man team | Rocky Mountain Power will be matching a dollar for dollar matching donation for the total funds raised. Enjoy games, events, raffles, and big prizes!
- Wyoming Elite Lacrosse Camp 🥍 | August 5-8 | $300 for the ENTIRE camp | The Sweetwater Lopes Lacrosse Club will be bringing in a highly select group of coaches from the New York area to lead the 4-day camp, right here in Rock Springs.
- Bitter Sweet Bombshell Bouts 💪| May 18, June 29, September 14 | Rock Springs Rec Center | Doors open @ 5pm – Bout starts @ 6pm | $12 adult – kids under 12 are free w/ an adult | A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the following local non-profits; Community Fine Arts Center, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Ray Lovato Recycling Center.