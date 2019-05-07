AskAspen: Why Does Aspen Mountain Medical Center Not Accept Medicare and Medicaid?

Although Aspen Mountain Medical Center would love the opportunity to serve the Medicare and Medicaid or other federally funded patient care groups, because AMMC is a Physician owned hospital, it would be a Stark Law violation for AMMC.

The Stark Law is a federal act, specifically section 1877 of the Social Security Act (42U.S.C 1359nn), that prohibits AMMC from accepting government insured patients that are referred to AMMC from a provider that has financial interest in the organization.

The Stark Law is related to but is different from the federal anti-kickback law, specifically [42 U.S.C.S 1395nn] or 1877 of the Social Security Act. If federal law makers ever modify this act to include removing the stipulation of what legally can be accepted at Aspen Mountain Medical Center, then the population of patients accepted at AMMC would be re-evaluated.

We are in network with most insurance groups as well as Wyoming Workers Compensation.

AMMC also provides a discounted rate to private payors.