Daniel’s Jewelry to Host Frank Reubel Designs Jewelry Event

Daniel’s Jewelry invites you to meet Frank and Alex Reubel at this Annual Holiday Affair.

WHEN November 15 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

November 16 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m WHERE Daniel’s Jewelry

617 Broadway in Rock Springs

Frank Reubel has been designing award-winning jewelry for over 40 years. Frank’s son Alex has followed in his footsteps and together they have won 20+ JCK Jeweler’s Choice Awards, a prestigious honor in the jewelry industry.

Frank and Alex offer a contemporary style which is perfect for today’s modern woman. They constantly challenge themselves and each other with beautiful, unique designs.

If you have a desire for “Something Different” then you must attend this event or call to schedule an appointment to discuss a custom design.

GIVEAWAY

Register to WIN one of Frank Reubel Designs exquisite pieces.

* Drawing will be held at November 16th after the event.

Always Expect Something Different at Daniel’s Jewelry

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.