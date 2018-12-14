Flack Friday: Flaming Gorge Classic, Games of the Week and Fun Facts

The annual Flaming Gorge Classic has made it’s way to the table this weekend. This year’s tournament features 85 games with teams from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

On the girls side, the number one ranked Thunder Basin Lady Bolts come into the tournament as the team to beat. The Bolts finished third at state last year and bring a solid team into this season.

Perhaps the biggest surprise from last week’s opening games was the Green River Lady Wolves. State rankings put the Wolves fourth in 4A earlier this week. After a season full of injuries last year, the Wolves found head coach Rick Carroll his 300th win. Green River now co-hosts the Flaming Gorge Classic with the chance to continue the strong start to the season.

Multiple boys teams will also find action on the court throughout the weekend. Rock Springs had a tough outing in Riverton’s tournement last week. Players and coaches hope to bounce back in the three home games the Tigers are scheduled to play. Rock Springs will have a shot at the Ben Lamond out of Utah and also Thunder Basin.

Another boys team that will be interesting to watch is the Bear Lake team out of Montpellier, Idaho. The Bears have started the season 5-0 and are set to take on the likes of Wyoming teams throughout the tournament.

Games will be held at various schools throughout Rock Springs and Green River. View the full schedules for the Rock Springs Tigers and the Green River Wolves.

NFL Games of the Week

Here are a few games of the week that you should keep an eye out for:

New England @ Pittsburgh:

The Patriots are coming off a tough loss against the Miami Dolphins. Every year the Dolphins seem to steal a game from Brady and the Patriots. This is the last “tough” game of the regular season for the Patriots before the playoffs, and I think this game is a tell-tale sign of how the playoff Patriots will look. The same goes for the Steelers and the roller coaster season that the organization has had on and off the field.

Dallas @ Indianapolis:

Dallas has no doubt been on a hot streak lately. While I don’t believe in the hype surrounding the Cowboys, I do believe that Sunday’s matchup with the Colts is one of the more intriguing games in week 15. Andrew Luck could arguably be the Comeback Player of the Year. The Colts have won the last four home games and Dallas has only won two road games all year. This game will reveal a lot about both of these teams.

New Orleans @ Carolina:

Earlier this season I stated that I wasn’t quite sure of the Panthers being one of my playoff teams. Throughout the last few weeks the assurance of Carolina being overrated has been confirmed. While the Panthers are in the hunt for a wild card spot in the playoffs, they have to face the Saints which I don’t believe favors Carolina in any way. This is a must win game for Came Newton and the Panthers. With that being said, I think we’ll get a great Monday Night Football game.

Fun Facts With Flack

Kirk Cousins signed the fifth largest quarterback contract with the Minnesota Vikings during the offseason. That contract guarantees Cousins $84 million purple and gold dollars. You could probably buy a few nice souvenirs with that money.

Right now the Vikings are 6-6-1 on the season. To sweeten the pot, Cousins has had 18 turnovers, nine of which are fumbles.

If you ask me, Cousins has been the biggest bust this year right next to Blake Bortles. There’s a reason why the Redskins moved on, Minnesota.

