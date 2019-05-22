Flaming Gorge Days 2019 – Salute to Veterans

Saturday, June 29th

Flaming Gorge Way

10:00 AM – Flaming Gorge Day Parade

Evers Park

8:00 AM – 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

8:30 AM – Horseshoes Tournament

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Children’s Entertainment

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Festival in the Park

Expedition Island

9:00 AM – 4-on-4 Volleyball Tournament

12:00 PM – Cornhole Tournament

5:00 PM – Live Entertainment featuring Eagle Beak, Zamtrip, Ginger and the Gents and the American Hitmen

Rolling Green Country Club

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament