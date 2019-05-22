Flaming Gorge Days 2019 – Salute to Veterans

Your favorite mid-summer event is back and it’s more family friendly and affordable than ever before!

This year’s Flaming Gorge Days will be a “Salute to Veterans”  June 27-29, 2019.

This year, get ready for a brand new, never-been-done-before SURPRISE that is scheduled to kick off this year’s parade!

This year all Veterans who would like to participate in the Flaming Gorge Days Parade are invited to be “Grand Marshall”.

Concert tickets are $15 and  can be purchase at
the Rock Springs & Green River Chambers

Friday, June 28th Veterans and Active Military get FREE concert admission!

Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 27th

Expedition Island

6:00 PM – Yoga in the Park
7:00 PM – Big Island Olympics – Adult Games
8:00 PM – DJ MCG Cooper Galley – Street Dance

Rolling Green Country Club

1:00 PM Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament

Friday, June 28th

Rolling Green Country Club

All Day – Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament

Evers Park

8:00 AM – 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Festival in the Park
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Children’s Entertainment

Zehawi Fields

11:00 AM – Green River Spurs 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

Expedition Island

5:00 PM Live Entertainment featuring Flyover Town, Wyoming Raised, Good Morning Bedlam and The Scotty Mac Band 

Saturday, June 29th

Flaming Gorge Way

10:00 AM – Flaming Gorge Day Parade

Evers Park

8:00 AM – 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
8:30 AM – Horseshoes Tournament
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Children’s Entertainment
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Festival in the Park

Expedition Island

9:00 AM – 4-on-4 Volleyball Tournament
12:00 PM – Cornhole Tournament
5:00 PM – Live Entertainment featuring Eagle Beak, Zamtrip, Ginger and the Gents and the American Hitmen

Rolling Green Country Club

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament


