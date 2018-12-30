Focus on Sweetwater County: The Year in Photos

Our favorite snapshots from 2018

It’s been a fun and busy year. Thanks for letting us join you, Sweetwater County. We look forward to capturing you throughout the new year.

Lending a Helping Hand

A young volunteer flashes a smile as she carries a bucket of meals during Western Wyoming Beverages Packing Out Hunger event, in which the community packed 50,872 meals for local food banks. (Dec. 8, 2018)

Pre-show Bathing

This big guy enjoyed his bath during his pre-show grooming before the Gala of the Royal Horses show at the Sweetwater Events Complex. (June 28, 2018)

Homecoming Fun

This little Tigers fan had a cute meeting with the Rock Springs High School Tigers mascot during the Homecoming football game against Kelly Walsh. (Sep. 14, 2018)

The Ranch Life

Rex Wardell, one of the ranch kids on the Thoman Ranch, prepares to vaccinate a calf. (April 6, 2018)

Playing Around in the Mud

Participants of the Superior Mud Bod races have a blast while getting splashed with mud. (June 24, 2017)

A Day at the Duck Races

The ducks are released at the 17th Annual River Festival duck races. (Aug. 18, 2018)

Exploring Seedskadee

A fifth grader at Monroe Intermediate School in Green River looks through high-powered binoculars and spotting scopes to see the birds and wildlife at Seedskadee during a field trip. (May 16, 2018)

A Splash of Color

The Southwest Counseling Service hosted the Recovery Color Run & Walk to celebrate Recovery Month. (Sep. 17, 2018)

Making a Friend

A young girl enjoys her meeting with a friendly goat at the petting zoo at Wyoming’s Big Show. (Aug. 2, 2018)

Touring the Greater Little Mountain Area

A Wyoming Game and Fish warden talks about the Greater Little Mountain Area as a group of people look over the Red Creek Overlook during the Greater Little Mountain Coalition’s ground tour. (June 20, 2018)

A Young Angler

A young girl poses with her fishing pole at the 2018 Burbot Classic in which anglers catch Burbot, an invasive fish species in the Flaming Gorge. (Feb. 3, 2018)

Eagle Spirit Dancer

An Eagle Spirit Dancer from the Museum of the American West-Lander, Wyoming performs at Rock Springs International Day. (July 14, 2018)

Mexican Culture Through Dance



A dancer with the Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah performs at Rock Springs International Day. (July 14, 2018)

Enjoying the Ride

A bull rider hangs on tight at the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River. (June 21, 2018)

For the Thrill of It

Sweetwater County Fair attendees enjoy riding one of the amusement rides at Wyoming’s Big Show. (Aug. 4, 2018)

A Day in the Life

A young attendee of the Rock Springs Police Department Open House learns from an RSPD officer how a taser works. (Maya 17, 2017)

Feeling the Music

Green River native, Chandryn Trumble performs at the Muley Fanatics Foundation’s first ever Mansface Music Festival. (July 17, 2018)

Floating the Green



A couple of young girls float down the Green River at the 17th Annual River Festival in Green River. (Aug. 18, 2018)

Going for the Pin

Green River High School wrestler, Payton Tucker, prepares to take down his opponent at the Thoman Wrestling Tournament. (Jan. 7, 2018)

Welcome to the Wild, Wild West

The Hole in the Wall Gang cools the crowd down with squirt guns during the Flaming Gorge Day Parade. (June 23, 2018)

Santa Claus is Coming to Town



Santa hugs a trio of excited kids at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. (Dec. 15, 2018)

A Tigers Victory

Rock Springs High School running back, Landon Toth, runs through the Kelly Walsh Trojans during the Tigers’ Homecoming game, in which they won, 14-7. (Sep. 14, 2018)

Miming Through the Parade

A young pantomime with Studio 307 Dance Center looks back at the camera during the Red Desert Roundup Parade. (July 28, 2018)

Budweiser Pup

A Budweiser Dalmatian puppy stands on top of the Budweiser crates as the Clydesdales strolled through downtown Green River, delivering beer to the local bars. (Aug. 3, 2018)