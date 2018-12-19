Green River City Councilman Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor

GREEN RIVER — Allan Wilson, a Green River city councilman and former head of the Green River Parks and Recreation Department, has pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor stemming from an incident that took place in Sweetwater County back in 2013.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a single charge each against Wilson for first, second and third sexual abuse of a minor in Lincoln County were deferred. Those charges were all joined in a separate court proceeding earlier this year.

Per the plea agreement, Wilson would plead guilty to the Sweetwater County charge, and his sentence would be deferred in the other charges if he admitted under oath to the allegations against him.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In District Court yesterday, Wilson admitted to touching the penis of the minor, who was under the age of 13, for sexual gratification in the late spring and early summer of 2013. The court accepted the admission and will proceed to sentence at a later date upon further investigation of the circumstances.

The sentence for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Had Wilson not entered into the plea agreement, he faced a maximum sentence of 105 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

Wilson was arraigned in District Court on June 8 and entered a plea of not guilty to all four charges.

Judge Nena James told Wilson before he entered his change of plea that “it seems to have basically come to exist very precipitously.”

“I mean, we were scheduled to come in for motion hearings today and it seems that a lot has happened in either the last few days or the last few hours resulting in this plea agreement,” James said.

Wilson told the court that he was satisfied with his legal advise, understood the penalties for entering the plea, and was doing so voluntarily.

Wilson spent 34 years working in many different capacities for the Parks and Recreation Department. He recently retired and was elected to the Green River City Council in Ward I. His term expires at the end of this year.