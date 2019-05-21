Green River High School Graduates 174 Students

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School hosted its 2019 commencement on Monday, May 20, in which 174 students received their high school diplomas.

Of the graduates, 73 graduated with honors. Thirty-three students graduated Summa Cum Laude, 19 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and 21 graduated Cum Laude.

“Collectively, this group of seniors has completed more college credits than any of the groups before them,” Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo said in her welcome address. “They have stacked up thousands of dollars in scholarships.”

Little-Kaumo went on to say, “these graduates are well-grounded, smart, and caring. I believe we will witness amazing accomplishments as they move forth with their next steps in life.”

The seniors chose Erin Freeman, GRHS history teacher, as the Distinguished Teacher of the Class of 2019. Freeman gave the commencement address.

“Xbox Live, Google Maps, Apple iPhone, Venmo, Snapchat, Doritos Locos Tacos, Teslas. These are all inventions that have been created over the span of your educational career. But my personal favorite is you, Class of 2019,” Freeman said.

Freeman walked the graduates through some life lessons, including the importance of relationships, love of learning, and understanding yourself and your skills and interests.

“Don’t settle for being mediocre, give the world your best,” Freeman said. “Be unapologetically yourself, the world needs you and your skills.”

Danny Christensen gives the opening address.

Jonah (Danny) Christensen gave the opening address, in which he talked to his fellow graduates about regrets. He had the seniors think of a time where they took a chance, and to recall the excitement that came as a result of that chance.

“This is how I urge each and every one of you to live your days. Being spontaneous. Taking chances you won’t regret in the future,” Christensen said.

Haylen Cordova gave the senior class address, in which she talked about the lessons learned in high school and the lasting memories each graduate has made. She asked the audience who had seen the movie, High School Musical, as it was a meaningful film for the Class of 2019.

“I have a vivid memory of walking out of the doors on the last day of freshman year, and my best friend said to me, ‘well that wasn’t anything like High School Musical,’ and it turns out she was right,” Cordova said.

“While we might not have been breaking into spontaneous song and dance, with the exception of our theater kids, I can assure you that each and every one of us has had memories and experiences that have made high school memorable and meaningful, just like the movie,” Cordova said.

“Our graduating class is one of the most diverse and accomplished to have ever walked these halls,” Cordova added.

After the presentation of diplomas, Caleb Ragsdale gave the closing speech, in which he talked about struggles. He admitted that he had faced many struggles and obstacles throughout his four years of high school, and he pointed out that most of the other graduates probably had as well.

“No matter how different we all are, we all have one thing in common- we have each faced, or will face enormous obstacles or hardships in our lives,” Ragsdale said. “I promise each and every one of you, that no matter how dark your skies are, the sun will always come. And no matter how big the obstacle, your hard work will get you through it.”

Caleb Ragsdale gives the closing speech.

Graduates Abigail Alcorn, Levi Hren, Derica Wingard, Sydnee Sanchez, and Hailey Finstad performed the presentation of the Class of 2019.

The ceremony was made complete with performances from the GRHS band, directed by Quinn Kalinski, and the GRHS choir, directed by Karen Loveland.

Check out all of the photos taken from the GRHS Class of 2019’s big night below.