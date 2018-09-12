Host a Donation Drive with Goodwill Wyoming

Help Goodwill Industries of Wyoming give unwanted items a new purpose by hosting a donation drive.
Goodwill Wyoming will provide a truck to collect the goods and compensate your group for every truck you fill!
Learn More
.
Why Host a Drive?
Hosting a donation drive is a fun way to get involved in the community and raise money for your club or organization.
- You collect donations which helps keep items out of landfills and we create a second life for them.
- The sales from donations in our stores goes toward creating jobs and community programs right here in Wyoming!
It’s a win-win for everyone involved!
.
Who Does Your Donation Help?
- Disabled Individuals who need jobs and support services
- Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
- Children of the Incarcerated
- Elderly Individuals
- Youth moving from foster care to independent living
Questions?
Visit our website https://www.goodwillwy.org/donation-drive-program.html
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.