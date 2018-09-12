Host a Donation Drive with Goodwill Wyoming

Help Goodwill Industries of Wyoming give unwanted items a new purpose by hosting a donation drive.

Goodwill Wyoming will provide a truck to collect the goods and compensate your group for every truck you fill!

Why Host a Drive?

Hosting a donation drive is a fun way to get involved in the community and raise money for your club or organization.

You collect donations which helps keep items out of landfills and we create a second life for them.

The sales from donations in our stores goes toward creating jobs and community programs right here in Wyoming!

It’s a win-win for everyone involved!

Who Does Your Donation Help?

Disabled Individuals who need jobs and support services

Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

Children of the Incarcerated

Elderly Individuals

Youth moving from foster care to independent living

Questions?

Visit our website https://www.goodwillwy.org/donation-drive-program.html

