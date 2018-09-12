Host a Donation Drive with Goodwill Wyoming

Help Goodwill Industries of Wyoming give unwanted items a new purpose by hosting a donation drive.

Goodwill Wyoming will provide a truck to collect the goods and compensate your group for every truck you fill!

Why Host a Drive?

Hosting a donation drive is a fun way to get involved in the community and raise money for your club or organization.

  • You collect donations which helps keep items out of landfills and we create a second life for them. 
  • The sales from donations in our stores goes toward creating jobs and community programs right here in Wyoming!  

It’s a win-win for everyone involved!

Who Does Your Donation Help?

  • Disabled Individuals who need jobs and support services
  • Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
  • Children of the Incarcerated
  • Elderly Individuals
  • Youth moving from foster care to independent living

Questions?

Visit our website https://www.goodwillwy.org/donation-drive-program.html

