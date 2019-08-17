Register Your 4 or 5 year Old for Imagine Preschool!

Imagine Preschool, located in the old Yellowstone School building will be enrolling for Pre-Kindergarten classes and Daycare starting Saturday, August 17th.

The first day of classes and care is tentatively set for September 3rd, 2019.

We welcome you to come and register your child on:

Saturday, August 17th from 8am-Noon

or Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm





Details AM Preschool: M-F 8:30am-11:30am (60 hrs/month–only $400/month)

PM Preschool: M-F 12pm-3pm (60 hrs/month–only $400/month) Daycare with Preschool: 7:30am-5:30pm (200 hrs/month–only $1,000/month)



Note* This is a Pre-Kindergarten School with Daycare availability. Children must be ages 4 or 5 to register.

Questions?

Call us at (307) 389-6646 or stop by and see us at 725 C Street in Rock Springs

(The old Yellowstone School Building)

Imagine Preschool 725 C St. Rock Springs, WY 82901

