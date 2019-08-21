Rock Springs City Council Approves Grant Application for First Security Bank Building

ROCK SPRINGS — At their regular meeting on August 20 the Rock Springs City Council approved an applicatoin for a grant from the Wyoming Business Council.

The $3,000,000 Business Ready Community Grant would require $250,000 in matching funds from the city. Funding from the grant would be used to restore the First Security Bank Building at 502 South Main Street.

At a special meeting on August 7 the Council heard a presentation on the grant application form Chad Banks of the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency. Also at that meeting, Jerry Myers of Myers Anderson Architects outlined what plans for the building could look like if the city receives the funding.

This is only a first step in looking to restore the building. The Wyoming Business Council may still pick another community in the state to receive the Business Ready Community Grant. However, Banks expressed confidence that this would be a good year for Rock Springs to pursue the funding.