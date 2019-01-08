Sweetwater County CDC Hosts 2nd Annual Moonlight Masquerade Art Gala Benefit

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
18
Views

Enjoy a night of art, music, food and fun at the 2nd Annual Moonlight Masquerade Art Gala Benefit on March 2nd hosted by the Sweetwater County Child Development Center.

Reception and silent auction begin at 5:30 followed by dinner & live auction starting at 6:30.

Get Tickets

When

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Where

Holiday Inn Ballroom

Tickets

www.cdckids.org

Tickets

Single – $40 

Couple – $75

Table of 10 – $375

Enjoy Auctions, Live Music and Raffles Sponsored by:

  • Genesis Alkali
  • Cody Pierpoint State Farm
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
  • Tata
  • Simplot
  • Rocky Mountian Power
  • Greene’s Energy
  • Commerce Bank
  • Rock Springs Mayor & Council
  • Dominion Energy
  • Instructional Intensity
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR