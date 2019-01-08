Sweetwater County CDC Hosts 2nd Annual Moonlight Masquerade Art Gala Benefit

Enjoy a night of art, music, food and fun at the 2nd Annual Moonlight Masquerade Art Gala Benefit on March 2nd hosted by the Sweetwater County Child Development Center.
Reception and silent auction begin at 5:30 followed by dinner & live auction starting at 6:30.
When
Saturday, March 2, 2019
Where
Tickets
Enjoy Auctions, Live Music and Raffles Sponsored by:
- Genesis Alkali
- Cody Pierpoint State Farm
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Tata
- Simplot
- Rocky Mountian Power
- Greene’s Energy
- Commerce Bank
- Rock Springs Mayor & Council
- Dominion Energy
- Instructional Intensity
