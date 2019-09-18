Sweetwater County Encouraged to Paint the Town Pink in October

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s once again time to “Paint the Town Pink.”

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff are encouraging Rock Springs and Green River businesses to decorate in pink during the month of October to promote breast cancer awareness. The businesses with the best decorations will be awarded a trophy at the end of October, along with bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Two winners – one in Rock Springs and one in Green River – will be chosen this year. A panel of judges appointed by the Cancer Center will also be deciding who has the best “paint job” in each city.

Participating businesses must register to qualify with judging will be done in person during the last week of October. To register or for more information, call 307-212-7760. There is no fee to register. Simply call with the name and address of your business and your contact information including phone number and email address.

You will receive a confirmation email or phone call. Decorations should be up and visible by Oct. 1 and remain up through October. The purchase and cost of decorations is the sole responsibility of the business.

The winner will be notified directly. Results will be posted on the hospital’s Facebook page, and posters and information on this year’s accompanying annual “Ladies Night Out” event will be made available through the Cancer Center.

This year’s free event – “Unmasking Breast Cancer” Medieval Masquerade Party – is from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station. The event is for those who want to learn more about cancer screening and prevention opportunities, to support both current and former cancer patients and to have some fun.

The evening will include speaker Dr. Phoebe Freer of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, along with food, masks, dancing, games, raffle prizes and cancer screening and prevention information. Medieval ballroom masks and attire are encouraged, but not required.

This event is made possible through a Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Wyoming Community Foundation, along with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.