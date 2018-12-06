Today is National Miners’ Day…Tell Them How Much You Appreciate Them

ROCK SPRINGS — You may not know it, but December 6th is National Miners Day.

The United States Senate passed a resolution on December 3, 2009 declaring December 6 “National Miners Day” across the county in appreciation, honor and remembrance of the accomplishments and sacrifices of miners throughout the United States.

The mining industry accounts for nearly twice as many jobs in Sweetwater County as the next highest employing industry, leisure and hospitality. And mining wages on average are several thousand dollars more per month than wholesale trade, transportation and utilities, the second highest paying jobs in the county.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mining is one of the most dangerous jobs in America, and miners put their lives at risk each and every day as they contend with health and safety issues as well as their uncertainty of the future.

This was the main reason Congress voted to designate today as National Miners Day.

So if you know a miner, make sure to send your well wishes on this day that honors them for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice that keeps not only Sweetwater County, but America thriving every day.

Go ahead…give a miner you know a hug and a hardy “Happy Holidays” when you see them today!