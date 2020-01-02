URA Names The Sugiharas as Volunteers of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteers of the Month for December: Ric and Kelly Sugihara.

While superheroes and celebrity lookalikes parade the Las Vegas Strip all year, a Rock Springs resident entertained locals and visitors as The Grinch during the holidays recently.

According to Kelly, her husband, Ric was inspired to play The Grinch when he was asked to don the green suit by the Sweetwater Memorial Foundation in 2018 and “it was a hit!” Kelly played “Mrs. Grinch” sporting a stylish red and white suit.

“We decided to do it again at the gazebo in Downtown,” Kelly shared. “Another year in the books!”

“I really enjoy making people laugh and seeing children smile,” Ric expressed. “Adults giggle and we just have a fun time with it.”

“I also made him do it!” Kelly joked.

The Sugiharas started their family in Rigby, Idaho before moving to Rock Springs. They have three children, Katie, Amber and Joree.

“Joree passed away several years ago but she is still a big part of our family,” Kelly said.

They also have one grandchild.

Ric is an outside commercial sales representative for The Tire Den. Kelly works for the State of Wyoming, promoting cancer screenings and education on behalf of Wyoming Cancer Resource Services throughout five counties.

The couple love hot rods, drag racing, boating and camping along with travel when they are able.

The Sugiharas enjoy spending time in Downtown Rock Springs, as well.

“We love the business owners, the community and the amazing artwork along with watching the renovations take place throughout Downtown,” Kelly mentioned.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.