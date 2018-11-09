WWCC Honors Veterans with Series of Events

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College honors Veterans and Active Duty Service Members with several event that started November 6th and will continue through November 16th.



Tuesday, November 6th

Students and members of the community signed cards thanking the men and women who protect and serve this great nation.

Several area schools also participated, including; Green River Christian Academy, Green River High School, Lincoln Middle School, Expedition Academy, Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Junior High, Rock Springs Child Development Center, Little Lambs Preschool, Westridge Elementary, Desert View Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Farson-Eden School, and the Children’s Center at Western Wyoming Community College.

Western is proudly displaying the cards and art work from local elementary and pre-school children by the pendulum outside the bookstore, T-Rex Grill, various classroom hallways, as well as the hall in front of Mustang Central and the Art Hallway.

These cards and artwork pieces will remain on display through November 16th.



Thursday, November 8, at 7 pm

Dr. Lisa Ossian, “The Forgotten Generation” in Room 1302

Ossian’s presentation will highlight the fact that the struggle was not borne by adults alone – men, women, and children were all involved in the work of war.

She will speak on the children’s experiences of family, school, play, work, and home – uncovering the range of effects the war had on the youth of various ethnicities and backgrounds.



Monday, November 12, at 7 pm

Veteran’s Panel Room 1005

The Veteran’s panel is made up of local veterans answering questions about their time in service, moderated by Rep. John Freeman.

Guests include SFC Rich Haskell, USA Retired and former Sheriff of Sweetwater County; SFC Dwaine Shafe, USA Retired; SGT Ted Barney, USA Retired; SSgt Andrew Browning, USMC; HM2 Christian Mares; Sgt Christian Mendoza; LCpl Ryan Desmond, USMC Retired.



Thursday, November 15, 7:00 p.m.

Doug Cubbison, “The Pyramid of Honor” in Room 1302

Cubbison will speak on the history of the Medal of Honor, as well as Wyoming’s very own Medal of Honor recipients. Cubbison has published nine books on military history topics, and one historic novel.

He spoke at Western last spring on the subject of Wyoming’s World War I Veterans.

“I am so proud of the way Western has stepped up to honor our active duty members, veterans and their families. The sacrifices these men and women make are costly, and they make those sacrifices because they believe in the good of the United States and want to keep us safe.

“Small things we can do at Western, such as thank-you cards, our annual Heroes Celebration, and presentations dedicated to their Service, is our way of showing gratitude for all they do for us,” stated Dr. Philip Parnell, Vice President for Student Services and Athletics.



For More Information

For more information regarding these events, please visit the Mustang Connections Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mustangconnections or on the Mustang Connections App found at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.