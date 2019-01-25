Calling Creative Minds! Western Needs a New Slogan

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is inviting their service area to submit suggestions for a new slogan from January 25, 5 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2019. The winner will receive $1000.

The hunt for the new slogan comes in conjunction with the debut of their new mission

statement: “Western is an innovative public college aimed at empowering, educating, and

improving our students, employees, community and environment.”

“Our focus is to inspire the next generation of visionaries by using Wyoming grit and individual development in a diverse array of learning and flexible services. Western is where passion meets purpose.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Western is a community college and believes the community should be involved in the selection of a slogan that they believe encompasses and speaks to our students. The new slogan will be revealed at the new website launch party this summer.

For a complete list of rules and regulations visit www.westernwyoming.edu. A general overview is listed below:

1. One entry per person.

2. The slogan must be seven words or less.

3. Entries can be received between 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on January 25, 2019,

until 11:59:59 PM Mountain Standard Time on April 15, 2019.

4. This contest is only open to participants who are at least Eighteen (18) years of age or older on the start date of the Contest.

5. To participate in this Contest, you must be a legal resident of the United States. You must also be a resident of Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, or Uinta Counties in Wyoming; be currently enrolled as a full time student at Western Wyoming Community College; or be employed at Western Wyoming Community College.

6. The winner will be announced at the launching of the new Western Wyoming Community

College website sometime in the summer of 2019.

What makes a slogan memorable? Emotion and brevity.

“We are excited to include our service area communities in our hunt for a new slogan. We

believe the communities we serve know us best and should absolutely be a part of revamping our image. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!” said Kimberly Emerson, Director of Student Marketing and Communications at WWCC.

To enter your slogan visit www.westernwyoming.edu homepage for the official form, rules and regulations. For more information regarding the slogan sweepstakes, please contact Western’s Marketing Department at marketing@westernwyoming.edu.