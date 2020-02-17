County Attorney Won’t Seek Death Penalty Against Christopher Nielsen

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe filed a motion on February 7 stating that he will not seek the death penalty in the case against Christopher James Nielsen.

Nielsen faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 5-year-old Anthony James Dean Radcliff back in November. Radcliff was hospitalized November 11 after he was allegedly abused by Nielsen, and died on Thanksgiving Day from his injuries.

Nielsen was originally charged with aggravated child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and substantial mental and emotional injury on the child when the alleged incident first happened. Those charges were later changed to first-degree murder after Radliff passed away.

“When determining whether to seek the death penalty, the prosecution must apply the allegations of the case to the aggravating and mitigating factors found in Wyoming Statute 6-2-102,” Erramouspe said in explaining his decision. “This statute does not speak to the weight of the evidence, but rather the nature of the case and the parties involved.”

Erramouspe added that after further consultation with this statute, “I determined that the appropriate action was not to seek the death penalty in this case.”

Nielsen’s bond remains at $1,000,000 and his jury trial has been set for June 1, 2020 in Third District Judge Suzannah Robinson’s court.