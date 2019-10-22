Family Offers Reward for Wedding Ring Lost in Car Accident

SWEETWATER COUNTY– A family is in search of a missing wedding ring, which was lost when Emily Lindell of Kansas, was in a rollover car accident while traveling through Wyoming. The family is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the ring.

The accident took place on I-80, at mile marker 94-95, just outside of Green River. Lindell fortunately has made a miraculous recovery from her accident.

Carole Van Hook, Lindell’s mother, said the following about the ring:

“On June 25, 2018, Sweetwater Medics responded to my daughter’s rollover accident from which she was transported via helipcopter to University of Utah Hospital. She was a Jane Doe identified on wristband as Inca Trauma.

Since that time we have searched endlessly for her wedding ring and it is our hope that it may have been lost at the scene or lost during the process or responding. We are offering a $1000 reward for the return of the ring. While not having a lot of monetary value, Emily Lindell’s ring contained stones from her grandparents.

The accident was at I 80 Wyoming mp 94-95 OR latitude 41.5321 & longitude 109.3808 and was reported in the Sweetwater news.”

Anyone with any information on the ring can contact Van Hook at cvhlcsw@hotmail.com.