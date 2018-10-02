Rock Springs City Council Meeting Agenda October 2

AGENDA ITEMS
Proclamations and Presentations
- Trina Brittain, “Paint the Town Pink” Event
Public Hearings
- Public Hearing on a request from Marko Vukovich to amend the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs from Heavy Industrial (I-2) to Manufactured Home Residential (R-6) for a parcel of land situate in the NE ¼ of Section 22
PETITIONS COUNCIL COMMITTEE AND BOARD REPORTS
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting Minutes from August 9, 2018
CORRESPONDENCE
- Sweetwater County Board of Health Agenda for September 26, 2018 p. 26 2. Joint Powers Water Board Agenda for September 27, 2018
Bills and Claims
- Salaries for September 21, 2018
New Business
- Request from Lew’s, Inc. for a Liquor Catering Permit for the Ciner Mine Rescue National Championship on October 12, 2018, from 4 p.m.—midnight at the SCM Parish Center (Date and location change—previously approved by City Council on August 21, 2018)
Resolutions
- A Resolution to execute an agreement for disbursement, receipt, and use of grant funds with the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board for the December Dunk Youth Basketball Jamboree event
- A Resolution accepting and approving an Enforcing Underage Drinking Contract from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, in the amount of $15,862.00
- A Resolution accepting and approving a second contract amendment for engineering services with Nelson Engineering, which will increase the current contract by $110,200.00
- A Resolution accepting and approving a change order to the agreement with CDM Constructors, Inc., which will increase the current contract by $524,651.07 p. 74
- A Resolution accepting and approving a second addendum to a Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement between John and Virginia Quintana and the City of Rock Springs
- A Resolution authorizing a budget revision to the budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019
Ordinances
- An Ordinance Amending the Official Zoning Map of the City of Rock Springs from Heavy Industrial (I-2) to Manufactured Home Residential (R6) for a parcel of land totaling 0.356 acres, situate in the NE ¼ of Section 22